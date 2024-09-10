Days Gone Director Unhappy With Astro Bot Cameo

As you may expect, Astro Bot contains Days Gone cameos, including a bot donning Deacon St John’s outfit. Unfortunately, this just didn’t sit right with former Bend Studio vet, John Garvin.

Taking to Twitter, Garvin, the same vet who bashed gamers for waiting for sales to buy the game, expressed his dissatisfaction with Deacon being “reduced to promoting other games” before trashing the studio. Of course, he’s become kind of known for his harshness toward people who disagree with him and his bluntness.

Kinda sad that Deek has been reduced to promoting other games … well done Bend Studio! Way to protect your legacy! https://t.co/LRGsPYSX9g — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) September 7, 2024

In a separate post, he brandished Astro Bot as a “small game,” despite what looks to be a large part of Sony’s marketing department backing the game. While we can understand his frustration, calling this a “cartoon schill” is a crazy thing before then telling people who think he’s overreacting to “sit down” and that “adults are talking.”

Haha, I see my character reduced to a cartoon schill promoting some small game and I’m being harsh? Sit down, my brotha, adults are talking https://t.co/ZjthTV96qG — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) September 7, 2024

