Darwin’s Paradox Turns You Into A Cephalopod

Take on the role of an octopus thrust out of the water and into a mysterious food factory in Darwin’s Paradox. The game is made by former Arkane Lyon studio director, Romuald Capron, with the backing of Konami.

Revealed during the State of Play, Darwin’s Paradox is a puzzle platformer that seems like a more colorful — and cephalopod-driven — Oddworld. Games like Inside, Limbo, and Little Nightmares are inspirations.

You can wishlist Darwin’s Paradox right now. Currently, it only lists 2025 as its release window.

