DANGEN Entertainment Announces FOMOGRAPHY Release Date, Unveils Emotional New Trailer

DANGEN Entertainment has officially announced the release date for FOMOGRAPHY, a visually stunning, story-driven photography adventure. Developed by solo creator Brendan Keesing from Melbourne, Australia, the game is set to launch on May 29, 2025, for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Accompanying the announcement is a brand-new Release Date Trailer, which offers players a poignant look at the emotional journey at the heart of FOMOGRAPHY. The game follows an elderly man struggling with memory loss, who attempts to piece together the fragments of his life through experiences and photographs taken during his childhood.

Keesing’s debut solo release showcases a deeply personal vision, blending evocative storytelling with the art of photography. The trailer highlights the protagonist’s moving rediscovery of joy, regret, and long-forgotten connections—one photo at a time.

Stay tuned for more updates as FOMOGRAPHY prepares to make its debut on multiple platforms.

Ty Harvey (64) I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...