Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 PS5 Versions Delayed Into Next Year

CD Projekt Red is choosing to push back releasing Cyberpunk 2077 (read our review) and The Witcher 3 to the next-gen consoles until next year. The decision was done under the advice of supervisors from working on both titles. They capped it off saying they want to “make it right.”

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

The Polish studio has been on a wild ride with every move being placed under a microscope since releasing Cyberpunk 2077 to the masses back in September. The release, while sought after by impatient fans saw a whole host of bugs and issues to the point Sony broke its own refund policy and passed out money to pay disgruntled fans back before pulling the game and keeping in timeout for nearly seven whole months.

It’s pretty clear CD Projekt Red is simply trying to avoid sparking another ordeal similar to 2077 by keeping the delay train rolling until it’s at least playable. Cyberpunk 2077’s now on target to launch to next-gen consoles in the first quarter of 2022. The Witcher 3, on the other hand, is slated to launch in the second quarter of the year.

What do you think? Are you glad CDPR’s taking their time to fix the whole mess and — hopefully — try to not release a broken mess? Tell us below!

