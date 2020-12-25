Cyberpunk 2077 Surpasses 13 Million In Sales Despite Refund Requests

Cyberpunk 2077 had a botched launch, no denying it. Despite this, it apparently sold over 13 million copies both digitally and physically, according to a studio report. These numbers take into account the refunds requested through brick-and-mortar stores and digital storefronts, but not yet its Help Me Refund campaign.

The number is certainly shocking when looking at the perception the public has of the title at this time. The game is a buggy mess on previous-gen consoles, despite its promise of running smoothly, which has certainly hit the community hard.

Though, it should be worth pointing out that the game already had a whopping eight million pre-orders, which recouped its development costs, before it even launched.

The controversy even led to the studio telling fans to request a refund if they so choose, which tied Sony’s hands behind its back to offer up refunds, despite it being directly against its refund policy and even have the game pulled from the PlayStation Store.

Maybe Cyberpunk 2077 will pull a No Man’s Sky, but let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later, though.

