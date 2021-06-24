Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PS Store After Nearly 7 Months

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 (read our proper review or semi-outdated rundown) is returning to the PlayStation Store after being pulled all the way back in December.

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was abysmal, riddled with bugs and crashes, the game was not easy to play, especially for those playing on an original PS4. The backlash grew so bad that Sony decided to pull it from the PlayStation Store indefinitely until the game could pick itself back up.

Not even that long ago, CD Projekt Red was still being given the cold shoulder by Sony. Before everyone goes to rejoice, they are transparent and note that regular PS4 players can still run into some issues and that they’re still actively working on optimizing the game for all platforms.

Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

What’s more, if you own a PS4 copy, you can freely upgrade to the PS5 version if you so choose in the second half of 2021.

What do you think? Are you going to bite the bullet and get Cyberpunk or just leave it be until it’s more stable? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

