Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Detailed

It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PS Store in December 2020 due to multiple complaints of all kinds, even offering refunds for digital copies. It only became available again this past June but not without a disclaimer about its performance on the PS4 specifically.

Now, CD Projekt Red has announced Patch 1.3 in a series of three videos. Each outlines updated gameplay design to make certain things easier or clearer.

The first video displays a zoomed out mini map to assist in navigating Night City easier.

The second video shows an update to the Automatic Love quest that leaves the option between Skye and Angel on-screen for a longer period of time.

The last video introduces a cheaper perk reset option to let players make different choices mid-game.

“For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds. It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks.”

This is the perfect opportunity for PlayStation players new to the game to jump in and experience an updated and clearer version since its return to the PS Store.

What do you think? Are you going to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 now? Tell us below!

