Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Until September

For those of you that were looking forward to jumping into Night City in April, I have some bad news for you. In a tweet from CD Projekt Red, it was announced that the game is being delayed until September of this year. They stated it while there are parts of the game that are playable, there is still quite a bit of work to finish up.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works for quite some time now and was slated to come out this April. But while a little disappointing, a few months of polish and sprucing up is always a good thing. At least it’s not stuck in some development hole like some other games have been.

At least we can look forward to seeing some more of the game as the release date approaches. The role-playing cyperpunk game looks very promising.