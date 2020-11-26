Cuphead's The Delicious Last Course Delayed... Again

Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course isn’t launching this year, after all. Studio MDHR took it upon themselves to announce that, in true “MDHR fashion,” the studio isn’t releasing the DLC unless it’s the best it can produce.

The studio placed the blame on COVID-19 and working from home as a massive contributor in its decision to push the release from 2020 to 2021. This isn’t even the first time Studio MDHR delayed The Delicious Last Course. The DLC was originally slated to go live in 2019 but was eventually delayed to 2020.

In the wake of the ongoing global pandemic affecting so many, we have made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course. For our wonderful Cuphead community, we've prepared a letter from Studio MDHR founders Chad & Jared Moldenhauer to share more. pic.twitter.com/XiU57Wcn1y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) November 25, 2020

Obviously, this news isn’t shocking to most, not only does this year really feel like the year of delays, but we’re also really close to next year, so most Cuphead fans probably already expected it’d be delayed.

