Cuphead Anniversary Update Skips PS4

Studio MDHR’s rubber-hose boss rush side-scrolling shooter, Cuphead, got a new update today to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary, but PlayStation fans are getting left in the dust. It isn’t substantial, at least.

The new content will include a new main menu, art and music gallery, behind-the-scenes videos, and more, per the Xbox Wire. The art gallery will consist of over 100 never-before-seen sketches and images.

Now, of course, this update was targeting Xbox fans, as the game was released to the console three years ahead of its PS4 version, and co-founder Chad Moldenhauer wanted to celebrate it properly.

”We thought it would be fun to give this to our Xbox community as a gift on the game’s anniversary, as our Cuphead journey really started with the release on Xbox. In game development, plans like that don’t always work out, but we were fortunate that all our testing and finalization for the update seemed to finish with enough time to launch on the game’s sixth birthday!”

What do you think? Are you disappointed this update is skipping the PS4?

