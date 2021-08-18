Crystal Dynamics Insists We Will See Spider-Man By End Of Year

Marvel’s Avengers had a troubled launch last year that resulted in developer Crystal Dynamics pushing back several planned DLC. Of these releases was the PS5 exclusive Spider-Man character which was then slated for an “early 2021” release instead. Marvel’s Avengers senior game designer Scott Walters insists that the DLC will still be available this year.

“In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners. That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year.”

However, the statement is shrouded in mystery as there is still no official date for those announcements. The game is currently celebrating the release of the new Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion while we wait.

What do you think? Are you excited to play as Spider-Man? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

