Cronos: The New Dawn Pulls From Dead Space, Alan Wake

Bloober Team’s on the grind as, riding high from the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake, the studio has released another horror adventure, Cronos: The New Dawn, with mechanics inspired by some heavy-hitting psychological horrors. The game was unveiled last month.

Speaking to MP1st, game director Wojciech Piejko stated the game would shift combat in the direction of Resident Evil and Dead Space, with the latter’s limb-cutting mechanic noted, while also having a touch of Alan Wake’s signature flashlight mechanic in the mix.

“Overall, combat in Cronos is leaning towards RE and Dead Space areas but we are still storytellers at heart, so please also expect a strong emphasis on story and atmospheric exploration. The Traveler relies on suit, weapons and abilities, but is still very vulnerable to the monstrosities lurking in the ruins of an old world. You will be outnumbered, and you need to be careful to stay alive. Resources are limited and the monsters hit hard. We’ve also prepared something special to spice up and increase the tension of combat. I can’t reveal much right now but in Dead Space you need to cut-off Necromorphs limbs, in Alan Wake you need to use a flashlight on enemies, and in Cronos you will need to.. wait to see it.”

All in all, Cronos: The New Dawn sounds pretty exciting for those looking for some sort of Dead Space fix. The game will also put a strong emphasis on story and atmospheric exploration. We aren’t totally sure when the game is heading out the door, but we do know it is coming sometime in 2025 to current-gen consoles and PC.

