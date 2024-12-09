Croc: Legend Of The Gobbos Remaster Slapped With Last-Minute Delay

Developer Argonaut Games has revealed the remaster of their 1997 PlayStation-exclusive platformer, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, is getting slapped with a delay in the last month of its release year. Now, we shouldn’t be surprised and should probably blame Baron Dante.

On Twitter, Argonaut shared that the game will now release in Q1 2025. The extra dev time ensures final touches can be made to really make this remaster pop.

Admittedly, those nostalgia-addled late-90s kids might be a bit disappointed, but here’s hoping it’s worth the wait.

