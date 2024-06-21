Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sells 20M Copies

Following the 10 million copies sales of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy from September, fans of a certain mutant bandicoot now have their turn to celebrate yet another sales milestone. Early 2019 was the last time that sales were reported for this game.

Activision via the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter/X account have just announced that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has reached over 20 million copies sold. Released back in 2017, the N. Sane Trilogy was part of the modern revival eras of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon. NST, developed by Vicarious Visions (who later merged with Blizzard in 2021), was a remake of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy released under original dev Naughty Dog. Like Spyro afterwards, the Crash Bandicoot trilogy was exclusive to the original PlayStation, running from 1996-1998.

Additionally, PlayStation LifeStyle reports that Activision is also holding discounts of several Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon games/bundles to help celebrate NST’s sales accomplishment. The discounts will be available on the PlayStation Store until July 3, with prices slashed to between 40% and 75% off.

The N. Sane Trilogy was a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 4 in 2017 before releasing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2018.

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024 One year after Crash Team Rumble’s release, by the way

What do you think? Could NST’s sales keep up interest for more Crash Bandicoot games? Let us know below!

