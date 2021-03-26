Cooking Mama: Cookstar Stealth-Dropped Onto PS Store

Alright then, a PS4 version of Cooking Mama: Cookstar has been spotted on the PlayStation Store. This is kind of a shock to some as back in mid-2020, Cooking Mama: Cookstar was released to the public on the Nintendo Switch. Evidently, it was pulled because of a dispute between its publisher and developer, one that appears to be ongoing as it’s still not back up on the Switch.

It was revealed that a PS4 port was in the works by the dev, but it was unauthorized, so that’s been attributed as a core reason behind the now-scarcely found cooking sim. Jump forward today, though, and apparently, something happened and the game can now be found on the PlayStation Store and physical retailers while their supplies last.

The game tosses you in to cook a wide range of dishes either alone or with your friends in a series of mini-games. This entry even has a Vegetarian mode, so if that’s more your cup of tea, you can still enjoy it. Cookstar’s priced at a generally modest $39.99.

What do you think? Were you expecting to see Cooking Mama stealth-drop a game on the PS4? Tell us below!

