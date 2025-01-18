Concord’s Failure Led To Live Service Projects Canned

A report surfaced yesterday alleging that Bluepoint Games and Bend Studio were ditching their live service projects. While none of this is properly confirmed, it sounds like Concord is to blame.

During an episode Game Mess Decides (via GamingBolt), Jeff Grubb alleges that the failure of Concord led to the decision on Sony’s part to nix the God of War live service and whatever it was the other game was poised to be.

To say Concord was a failure would be a massive understatement; the game was a massive money pit for Sony. It even led to Firewalk being shut down. Frankly, it gets harder and harder to believe Sony actually believes in live service projects like they seem to champion lately.

Of course, this is all a rumor, but somewhat of a logical thought, but we will say establishing a live service project around an existing IP might yield better results than Concord. That said, we don’t really understand any details about the nixed projects.

