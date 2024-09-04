Concord Shuts Down This Week

After two weeks on the market, Concord is shutting down this week. Firewalk Studios and PlayStation will be refunding all players.

Game Director Ryan Ellis posted on the PlayStation Blog revealing the closure. They note that while some aspects of the game resonated with players, its initial launch “didn’t land” the way they hoped. Concord will shut down on September 6, 2024.

“… while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

Now, this isn’t shocking news, Concord was doomed from the get-go. It didn’t have enough to stand on its own two legs in a saturated genre dominated by a free-to-play (unlike Firewalk’s hero shooter) Blizzard game.

