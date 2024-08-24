Concord Isn’t Doing So Hot

Firewalk Studios’ live service romp, Concord, appears to be lagging behind the expected number we’re Sony had in mind. Despite promising previews, people just aren’t convinced.

Launching earlier this week after its showcase at the May State of Play, Concord debuted to less 700 people, based on SteamDB, since PlayStation doesn’t share that sort of data. We can’t say we’re that surprised as the game didn’t cement a positive path for itself as a premium product competing with freemium products and what many felt was no soul. Then again, at least it doesn’t have a Battle Pass.

This proper debut, which should’ve been at least a couple thousand people was actually less than its beta, which only fostered a little over 2,000 players. This severe lack of interest definitely doesn’t bode well for Sony’s latest attempt to enter the live service market.

As it stands, the game won’t be getting proper content updates until October, so there’s a period for it to just sit stagnant. Hopefully, the game can turn this around and become a tentpole for PlayStation, but unless its numbers on PS5 are absolutely phenomenal, we can’t see them coming back from this.

