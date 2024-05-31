Concord Gameplay Shared During New State Of Play

During the State of Play yesterday, a fair bit of stuff was revealed, including a proper first-look at Firewalk Studios’ Concord. The game was initially teased last year as a game aiming to inspire “social play.”

One of the first reveals was this first-party 5v5 hero shooter. Taking place in the fictional Concord galaxy, you play as a motley crew of beings from across the galaxy, taking up jobs as freegunners traveling the galaxy.

Based on the gameplay shown, which was led up by a cinematic scene featuring all of the playable characters, it looks a lot like Overwatch… like painfully so. Each character has their own strengths and — likely — weaknesses, they work best in different situations, and can all come together to make a strong team if the players behind them get along. Oh, and yeah, they all have different abilities.

We want to hope this will make waves, but it definitely needs to have a lot more soul to capture the audience. Luckily, we don’t have long to wait to see the game more in action as a beta is earmarked to launch in July and a global launch on August 23. It also looks to be a day-and-date PS5 and PC game.

What do you think? Does this get you interested in what Concord has to offer? Let us know below!

