Concord Beta Early Access To Open For All PS Plus Members

Sony’s Overwatch-like attempt, Concord, enters a Closed Beta today through July 14 before hopping into an open beta for all PlayStation Plus members on July 18 through the 21. Much of the game will be available during these periods.

Firewalk Studios revealed in a PlayStation Blog post more details about its Open and Closed Betas, noting that all 16 of the game’s playable Freegunners that are poised for its launch will be available alongside four maps and three game modes. Progression will carry over with both Betas, but not the full release.

Concord is Firewalk’s debut game, and among one of the handful of day-and-date PC releases alongside PS5. While it was announced some time ago, it wasn’t until the last State of Play that we got a proper look at the game, which many have very mixed feelings about, as it looks like any other Overwatch-like hero shooter, and looking at the available game modes, that doesn’t help either.

Slated for an August 23 release, we want to hope Concord will stand out among the crowd of other games looking to jump into the live-service pseudo-eSports game late, but we can imagine it will only be a niche crowd that will take this game over any other.

