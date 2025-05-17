City Bus Manager Rolls Onto Consoles!

PeDePe and Aerosoft have officially launched City Bus Manager on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, bringing the popular bus tycoon simulation to console players worldwide.

This detailed management sim lets players design bus routes, manage fleets, build depots, and optimize passenger satisfaction using real-world data from OpenStreetMap. With over 20 bus models, realistic passenger behaviors, and dynamic city mapping, players can create and refine their own transportation network in any location on the planet.

Key Features

Plan and operate bus routes based on real-world locations

Manage your company—hire staff, balance wages, and build a thriving workplace

Upgrade buses for efficiency and passenger satisfaction

Monitor realistic passenger movement—adjust to peak hours and rush areas

Customize your depot with repair stations, parking spaces, and washing facilities

Whether you’re strategizing routes for commuters or managing late-night service runs, City Bus Manager offers a dynamic, immersive experience for players who love management sims.

Ready to start your transit empire? Visit the store pages now:

Xbox Store | PlayStation Store

Would you play this?

Ty Harvey (69) I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

Like this: Like Loading...