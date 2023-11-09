Chucky Cackles His Way Into Dead By Daylight

Another horror icon is making his way into Behaviour Interactive’s vastly popular Dead by Daylight — Chucky. This comes at the heels of Stranger Things content returning to the store following its removal due to license expiration.

As reported by IGN, this pint-sized serial killer is best used to stealth around the map and lunge at his victims to close the distance with his Slice & Dice ability. Meanwhile, his human form can aid in spirit form, and his Scamper ability lets him dive under pallets and through windows.

You can also customize the killer and turn him into the Bride of Chucky, complete with reprisals of both Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly. Cross this off many players’ wishlists on November 28.

What do you think? Have you gotten back into Dead by Daylight thanks to recent updates? Will you be getting Chcuky? Let us know below!