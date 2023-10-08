Check Out Spy X Anya’s Gameplay Trailer

As Season 2 of Spy X Family looms nearer, Bandai Namco saw potential and released the gameplay trailer of Spy x Anya: Operation Memories. The game places you in the shoes of a photographer tasked with capturing memorable moments during Anya’s holiday with her adoptive folks. Largely, it seems like it will comprise mainly of some minigames and all the cute Anya moments fans come to expect.

Nintendo Switch fans get a head-start with a Japanese release on December 31, while we PS5/PS4 players have to wait for an undisclosed date in 2024 for its worldwide release.

What do you think? Are you going to buy Operation Memories? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...