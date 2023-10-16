Check Out Spider-Man 2 Launch Trailer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not even a week away, and to celebrate its near-launch, PlayStation threw together an epic launch trailer.

The trailer posted Sunday features all the mainstays including Sandman, Venom, MIles Morales, Doc Ock, and more. The description also reminds us what we’re getting into, like how the game takes place nine months after Insomniac Games’ 2018 foyer into the webslinger business. Oh yeah, and Peter starts changing as he develops symbiote powers.

The anticipated sequel launches exclusively to the PS5 on October 20.

What do you think? Are you excited for Spider-Man 2? Let us know below!