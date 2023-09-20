Charming Australian Kids Show Bluey Gets Video Game This Year

The charming Australian kids show, Bluey, is poised to get a video game aptly named Bluey: The Videogame. The show itself is a kids show about a blue dog and her canine family. Much like Peppa Pig, this show has drawn in a wide audience from across the globe, so a video game adaptation is a no-brainer.

Developed by Artax Games and published by Outright Games, this adaptation features a selection of minigames seen in the show, as well as in-game rewards for completing activities, rewards such as costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and more. It even has select original voices like parents Bandit and Chilli.

Bluey: The Videogame arrives on consoles on November 17. 2023.

What do you think? Are any of you planning on picking up this game? Let us know below!

