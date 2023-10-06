CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have A Complete Edition

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077, which saw its sole expansion Phantom Liberty release last month, will have a Complete Edition. This seems like as good of a time as any, considering its expansion and 2.0 update marks the end of the “big updates” for the game.

During an investor Q&A (via VGC), chief commercial officer Michał Nowakowski stated that, while the company doesn’t know the name it will go by, it will keep people informed.

Nowakowski also cautioned that with Cyberpunk, CDPR may opt for a “different approach” than with The Witcher 3, which got a Complete Edition a year after release, complete with the base game, its two DLC, and other DLC. This news comes after reports of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was spotted on PEGI rating board. The listing no longer shows up on the website, so PSX Extreme can’t confirm its legitimacy.

