Castlevania Advance Collection Available Now

While a retailer might have leaked the announcement a bit early, Castlevania Advance Collection is finally real! The collection brings together three beloved Game Boy Advance games — Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow — and throws in the 1995 SNES game Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss (known as Dracula X in the Americas).

The new ports will allow save states and grant the ability to “record, replay, and rewind.” Fans will also be able to enjoy a full 71-song soundtrack of the music from each game as well as an in-game gallery. The game is available now on PlayStation consoles.

What do you think? Are you excited to replay your favorite Castlevania games? Tell us below!

