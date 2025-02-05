Capcom’s Delisting Resident Evil: ReVerse Next Month

The late-to-the-party multiplayer project, Resident Evil: ReVerse, is poised to be delisted next month with servers shutting down shortly after.

Capcom confirms the shut down on their website, detailing the timeline, starting with the game getting delisted on March 3. This will obviously also extend to its DLC. After that is done, those remaining players can get a couple more matches in before servers shut down for good on June 29.

While Capcom says this is due to the game serving its purpose as a celebration of the series and them going in a different direction, we can’t help but look a tiny bit deeper, with the obvious issue of its player base. Based on the title’s SteamDB, it has a staggeringly low 2.1K peak when the game first launched and its 24-hour peak being 20. Now, this doesn’t account for other platforms, but we can’t imagine it fares much better.

Even being bundled into Resident Evil: Village couldn’t save it.

What do you think? Are you going to do a few matches? Let us know below!

