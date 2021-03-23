Capcom Wants To Ensure Resident Evil Village Succeeds

It seems it’s not just fans who expect a lot from Resident Evil Village. Speaking with GamesIndustry, Capcom’s Antoine Molant lamented that their goal for the year is to make Village the most best-performing RE title out there.

“Our main ambition for this year, although there’s so much going on at the same time, is to make sure Resident Evil Village will be the best-performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality as well as business.”

The thought that the developer thinks so highly of the title is far from shocking – they are the developer who claims Village may very well be the best survival horror game ever, after all. Capcom even expects to sell a whopping 11 million units by 2025.

It’s very much possible the game will hit the mark that Capcom expects, but we’ll have to wait and see when the game launches across the board on May 7.

