Capcom Ends Exoprimal Content Support

After only a year on the market, Capcom has pulled the plug on its multiplayer-focused dino game, Exoprimal. All content will remain online for the foreseeable future.

Revealed on the game’s official website, it revealed that once Season 4 concludes on July 11, Exoprimal will then revert to Season 1 and every month the game will jump to the next Season, though, it will lack new content.

If you want to snag all content from previous Seasons, you can also do so as Seasons 1-3 will be available to purchase. As for Savage Gauntlet content, it won’t be tabulated after Trial 41.

Exoprimal was Capcom’s other dinosaur hunter game after a long period of time lacking any news on Dino Crisis, but considering the quick turnaround of its content support and middling reception, it’s clear that Capcom kinda wants people to forget its existence.

