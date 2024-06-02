Bungie Warns Of Destiny 2: The Final Shape Leaks

Bungie has warned players of a leak that affected Destiny 2’s upcoming DLC, The Final Shape. Apparently a small group got access to some of the DLC’s campaign, some of its Collections, and unannounced reward details.

On X, the official Destiny 2 account issued the warning, encouraging people to be safer online and “exercise caution” when it comes to potential misinformation. The Cali-based studio also encouraged players report leaks as a means to be considerate to others.

Earlier today, a portion of Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally pushed live on PS5's streaming service. There are currently spoilers being shared online. (🧵1/6) — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) May 30, 2024

It’s definitely a lot more bitter considering the huge push there is for the DLC. After all, why else would three major previous DLCs have some time free for players to enjoy ahead of The Final Shape releasing on June 4?

