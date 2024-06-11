Bungie Teases Destiny 2 Codename Frontiers

As we’ve moved past The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s latest DLC, it seems Bungie is keen on keeping the ball rolling with what is being referred to as Codename Frontiers.

Shared during a video about what to expect with the expansion’s upcoming three episodes, we know very little about it other than its release year being 2025. With so much missing, it should come as no surprise that people have taken to speculating what this update holds. Plenty speculate it has to do with moving outside of the Sol System.

A very finite amount of people might be disappointed at this reveal as some hoped — due some cryptic posts on social media — that we’d be getting word on Destiny 3. Of course, this likely was never the case, after all, Bungie is working on not just Destiny 2, but also the multiplatform multiplayer game, Marathon.

What do you think? Are you interested in what Codename Frontiers entails? Let us know below!

