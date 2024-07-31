Bungie Eliminates 17% Of Its Workforce

Despite the supposedly successful launch of The Final Shape, Bungie has eliminated 220 roles, which is roughly 17% of its workforce. This change comes as the American developer shifts its focus entirely on Destiny 2 and Marathon. The layoffs affected every department, including executive levels.

The news broke earlier today on Bungie’s blog. It plans on deepening its relationship with parent company Sony Interactive Entertainment by integrating 155 of its roles into SIE. It’s also possible a new studio will be formed to create an action game centered in a new science-fantasy universe that was in the incubation process at the studio.

Bungie has had a rough time lately, with last year seeing mass layoffs.

