Bungie Considers $40 For Marathon’s Price

It sounds like Marathon, Bungie’s upcoming PvP extraction shooter, may take a chapter out of — of all games — Concord’s book, pricing itself at $40. Kind of a bold move, if true.

Sources speaking to The Game Post allege that the PlayStation-owned studio is planning on the premium model. Supposedly, discussions around Marathon’s price were discussed between both Bungie and Sony. Likely, it trickles down from the horrid launch of Concord.

Very little is known about Marathon in terms of what to really expect directly from Bungie. It’s been somewhat hush-hush. We do know that it seems to be prepping for a 2025 release, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s delayed futher.

The game itself has gone through some changes, but the report does assure fans that while custom characters are gone, the game is not a “hero shooter,” akin to something like Overwatch. TGP’s sources liken the gameplay to Escape from Tarkov, but with a “Bungie twist.”

