Brand-New Halloween-Themed PvE Mode Comes To FragPunk

Get ready to get your Chucky-inspired juices flowing when FragPunk‘s brand-new PvE mode, Toys Front Line, drops on October 23. The new mode sees toys come to life and attack, whilst players must defend their base from the onslaught of murderous toys hunting you down.

The new game mode boasts a variety of challenges with different enemy types, including boss-like big toys, a new gameplay system with base defense, and a plethora of new shard cards tailored to the new game type. It looks to be a lot of fun, and given how positive we found FragPunk‘s base game in our review, there’s no excuse not to download this free-to-play hero shooter and give it a go.

Have you tried out FragPunk yet? If so, how did you find it? Do you like the look of the new game mode? Let us know in the comments below.