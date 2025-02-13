Borderlands 4 Release Date Confirmed As September 2025

The last mainline Borderlands game dropped in 2019 with Borderlands 3 and ever since fans of the beloved looter-shooter have been clambering for a new entry in the series. Although a spin-off adventure arrived in 2022 with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it wasn’t the next step in Borderlands people hoped.
Although Borderlands 4 had been unveiled it was only given an ‘arriving in 2025 timeline, so gamers were still left unsure of a concrete date they’d be able to get their hands on the new game. That was, until today. 2K Games has finally dropped new information following a new launch date trailer that showcases our first look at gameplay as well as confirming the highly wanted release date.
Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 23, this year, with plenty more information set to be unleashed on all of us this coming spring in a new State of Play.
Are you happy with the release date and are you excited by the new footage featured below? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.