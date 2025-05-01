Borderlands 4 Release Date Brought Forward

Seemingly out of the blue Gearbox Software has announced the release date of the upcoming Borderlands sequel, Borderlands 4, has had its release schedule slightly altered and will now be releasing 11 days earlier on September 12, instead of the initial September 23 release.

In an announcement the team revealed that the decision was made following a LOT of playtesting, development work and meetings they decided to push the release earlier and let players get their vault hunting hands dirtier sooner rather than later.

Borderlands 4 has a 💥 NEW RELEASE DATE 💥 Sep. 12, 2025! https://t.co/Xy0JMcz5X1 pic.twitter.com/iewKcAPpKb — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 29, 2025

