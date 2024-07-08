Bloodborne Enjoys Elden Ring Mania-Led Player Count Spike

Bloodborne already had a core audience that never stopped playing, but amidst the release of Shadow of the Erdtree — the much-anticipated Elden Ring DLC — the game saw a huge spike in players. Dark Souls 3 also saw a spike in players.

A report from TrueTrophies notes that from the first week of June to a week after the DLC’s release, Bloodborne climbed 57.77% climb the ranks among both PS5 and PS4 players. That said, it doesn’t stop there as FromSoftware’s 2015 Soulsborne game continues to grow within the PS4 community.

As it stands, Bloodborne is now placed at spot 65 of the most-played PlayStation of the week.

