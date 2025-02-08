Menu Close

Bloodborne, Astro Bot, Journey, And More To Come At PlayStation: The Concert

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

A number of PlayStation IPs have been confirmed to lend their glorious music in a worldwide concert held by Sony. Dubbed PlayStation: The Concert, it serves as a celebration of the music found within the laundry list of established titles.

On Twitter, PlayStation UK dropped some juicy details, noting Uncharted, Journey, Astro Bot, Helldivers, and most fascinatingly, Bloodborne will be part of the event, but seemingly, there will be more.

The inclusion of Bloodborne in this concert is sure to rub some people the wrong way, but following ex-PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida’s theory, we’re just glad the game remains in a relevant state.

Are you planning on attending PlayStation: The Concert? Let us know below!

