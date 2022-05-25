Bloober Team Could’ve Made Saw Game

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno opened up about how the horror studio could’ve worked with the Saw instead of Blair Witch, but the latter’s universe fit more with making something new.

While speaking with IGN at Polish games conference, Digital Dragons, the studio head explained how Lionsgate fit their interest since they didn’t want a game to coincide with a new film release or restrict the game’s story to a specific plot line, unlike other licensors. Instead, they effectively passed off a list of their horror IPs to Bloober and let it pick any one it wanted.

Saw, which is definitely more popular than Blair Witch, was on the list, but the studio felt that it would be a better fit for them since they could mold something new out of it and as such, 2019’s Blair Witch was born. This isn’t even a one-off thing for the studio, either, as plenty of others have come forward trying to work with them on a new horror game, only to get rejected since Bloober’s already got a full plate.

The studio’s got one project with Private Division and another with Konami, which many expect to be a new Silent Hill entry. On top of that, they also have a third game in pre-production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

