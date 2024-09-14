Black Myth: Wukong Tops August’s PS Store Downloads

Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong has, as expected, topped the PlayStation Store downloads in August. Considering the game has sold over 18 million copies across the PS5 and PC, this isn’t that shocking.

Coming to us straight from PlayStation Blog Japan, it shows that here in the US and in Canada, Black Myth: Wukong takes the top spot. Second and third place go to the latest NFL game and College Football 25.

Over in Japan, though, the downloads are a bit different. In fact, only three of the 10 games appear on both — Black Myth, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Outlaws. Game Science’s Chinese mythological romp still heads the pack, meanwhile, Gundam Breaker 4 and Visions of Mana take up the second and third spots.

