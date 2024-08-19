Black Myth: Wukong Takes Up Over 100GB On PS5

Black Myth: Wukong, the much-anticipated Journey to the West adaptation from Chinese game developer Game Science is gonna be a pretty beefy file size for PS owners. That said, it’s unfortunately not rare for games to enter the triple digits.

As pointed out by Push Square, the monkey-based romp gobbles up 104GB. It’s worth pointing out that all footage of the game does give us a clue as to why it’s earmarked with such a large file size. The short end is it’s a graphically intense game built on Unreal Engine 5.

While newer models of the PS5 come bundled with a terabyte of storage, those (like the author here) running the base model from launch are going to have to allocate space for this large game here when it launches on August 20.

