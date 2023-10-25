Bizarre New TV Ad Brings The Whole PS Crew Together At The Champions League

Sony’s newest PlayStation ad shows some of its strong performers this generation attending the Champions League. Trust us… we know it’s weird. It even makes the whole pasta thing look a bit normal, in comparison.

The PlayStation ad includes the likes of Astro Bot flying off the field, everyone’s favorite webslingers saving a falling Jumbotron, Ellie and Joel galloping onto the field just in time to give the match ball, and Kratos blowing Gjallarhorn. We know it’s weird, and that’s what makes PlayStation ads so eye-catching sometimes.

What do you think? Was the whole ad a little bit bizarre? What’s your favorite PlayStation ad? Let us know below!