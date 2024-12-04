Be Ready For A Large Indiana Jones and the Great Circle File Size

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might be heading out the door for Xbox and PC players on December 9, but we PlayStation gamers will have to wait at least until next year to hop into Indy’s shoes. In the meantime, we might wanna consider clearing up some space.

As Xbox Nerds reports, the game is gonna be pretty demanding in terms of file size. The total preload comes out to around 131 GB, but that doesn’t account for the texture pack, which is automatically installed onto Series X systems.

We can suspect, though, MachineGames will likely push that texture pack onto PlayStation systems when the time comes.

While we don’t know the exact date Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for PlayStation 5 owners, we know it will be sometime in spring 2025.

