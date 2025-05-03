Bandai Namco Unveils SHADOW LABYRINTH™, A Bold New Take on PAC-MAN Lore

Gamers eager for their next thrilling adventure can now secure their copy of SHADOW LABYRINTH™, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.’s latest action-packed 2D platformer. The company announced recently that pre-orders are officially open for three physical editions of the game, inviting players to embark on an epic journey alongside PUCK through the labyrinth’s many mysteries.

A departure from previous PAC-MAN titles, SHADOW LABYRINTH introduces players to a new protagonist—Swordsman No. 8—while still featuring the enigmatic yet familiar yellow companion PUCK. As guide and guardian, PUCK teaches players that their ultimate goal is escape, but survival comes only through consuming everything lurking in the darkness to grow stronger. The game challenges players with intricate puzzles and enemies, blending classic 2D action platforming with modern design elements. As they traverse a vast, maze-filled world, players will uncover terrifying secrets, acquire powerful weapons and abilities, and face formidable foes—including memorable bosses.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., SHADOW LABYRINTH plunges players into a perilous world teeming with dark creatures. To survive, gamers must explore the hostile planet, hunt formidable foes, and consume the surrounding darkness in their pursuit to claim the title of apex predator.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled for release on July 18, 2025, and is available for pre-order across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam®. Additionally, it will launch on Nintendo Switch™ 2™, with pre-order details forthcoming.

Available Physical Editions:

Standard Edition (PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™)

(PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™) Secret Edition (PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™ – select retailers): Includes custom enamel pin set, iridescent sticker sheet, themed booklet case, and a double-sided map/poster featuring SHADOW LABYRINTH key art. The map includes a UV-reactive print revealed with a blacklight keychain , uncovering secrets through PUCK’s eye.

(PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™ – select retailers): Includes custom enamel pin set, iridescent sticker sheet, themed booklet case, and a double-sided map/poster featuring SHADOW LABYRINTH key art. The map includes a revealed with a , uncovering secrets through PUCK’s eye. Collector’s Edition (PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™, PC via Steam® – exclusive to Bandai Namco Store): Includes all Secret Edition content, plus an exclusive art journal featuring concept art and blank graph paper for mapping the labyrinth. Also comes in a custom collector’s box and a special shadow box with UV-reactive artwork.

As an added bonus, all physical editions come with the original PAC-MAN™ Arcade Sound FX for pre-orders.

For more information, visit www.shadowlabyrinthgame.com.

Ty Harvey (65) I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...