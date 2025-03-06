Ballistic Moon “Effectively Closed”

PlayStation-owned Until Dawn Remake developer Ballistic Moon is apparently “effectively closed.”

An Insider Gaming report surfaced with anonymous sources claiming the studio is basically dead with a bare bones skeleton crew of the founders and “possibly” a few employees. That said, if there are any non-executive staff still there, they aren’t in public relations, marketing, or even development.

Seemingly, this was spurred on by the Ballistic Moon founders pushing forward to find funding and new projects. Sony was supposedly receptive of greenlighting updates to Until Dawn Remake or even new projects, but clearly that never happened.

What do you think? Is Ballistic Moon dead? Let us know below!

