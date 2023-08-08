Baldur’s Gate 3 Skyrockets To #1 On PS5 Pre-Orders

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out in the wild on PC, and its successful launch has led to many pre-orders from those looking to get a similar experience on their console. The game is widely popular on PC, setting records for concurrent players since launch.

The game is widely loved by critics and fans alike, leading to its lowest rating so far on the critics side being a 4.5/5. So, of course, that means that it will makes waves on PlayStation pre-order pages, finding its way to the top of the PSN pre-order page, beating out Madden 24 and Mortal Kombat 1.

Some speculate that Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer some competition to Xbox-exclusive Starfield as both games come out on the same day on the respective consoles. Now, Xbox will get the game eventually. However, due to issues with the Series S, the Xbox version had to be delayed until next year.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this causes some ripple, but really, it can’t cause that much of a problem if neither game intersects with the other’s more dedicated fanbase. Sure, we have those who have both consoles, but if they’re really interested in both, they’ll get one and then the other. A game coming to PS5 isn’t going to draw attention away from a game releasing on the Xbox Series X|S. The only ripple we could imagine will happen is more of a contest to see who can get on each others’ nerves first.