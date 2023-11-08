Baldur’s Gate 3 May Receive Free Update That Includes Permadeath

One of the best games of the year, and perhaps this console generation to some — Baldur’s Gate 3 — is rumored to be getting a “permadeath” mode. For the uninitiated, permadeath is a feature where once a character dies, they stay dead, and their death becomes part of the story.

This rumor is backed up by an achievement added to Baldur’s Gate 3’s GOG release, as spotted on Reddit (via RockPaperShotgun). The achievement titled “Foehammer” describes that the player must defeat the game in Honour Mode to unlock it.

A permadeath system doesn’t seem as though it will drastically alter any of BG3’s four distinct endings, however, for players looking for a challenge where they are only given one save slot in a game with an autosave feature. This is meant to keep you from reloading a mission before a character dies, as the game will autosave as soon as one of your party members dies.

Also, if your whole party dies, then the game will delete your save file, requiring you to start the game from the very beginning.

BG3 developer, Larian Studios, previously made Divinity: Original Sin 2. In that game, Honour mode gives you only one save slot, akin to something like Baldur’s Gate 3’s permadeath feature.

What do you think? Does this make you want to hop back into BG3? Are you still invested? Let us know below!