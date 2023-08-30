Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC Is On The Table

We’re only a little over a week away from Baldur’s Gate III releasing on PlayStation 5, and it sounds like more content is coming to the acclaimed RPG epic… just don’t expect it anytime soon.

Larian Studio’s senior product manager, Tom Butler, spoke with IGN about the game’s future and potential for DLC. Currently, the studio is focused on bringing the game to consoles and patching the base game to make it an enjoyable experience for all for the foreseeable future. The team has genuine discussions about it and wants to do more, but they first have to figure out what that next bit of content will be.

“We’ll carry on patching for a while and then we’re all going to take a holiday and then we’ll figure out what we do next. But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what yet.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Baldur’s Gate III on PS5? Let us know below!

