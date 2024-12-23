Australian Classification Board Lists New Terminator Game

Reef Entertainment has been given the Terminator IP once again after the fumbled release of Terminator: Resistance. Dubbed Terminator 2D: No Fate, it seems to be some sort of 2D title, likely with the player having to go screen to screen, if we had to guess.

Found on the Australian Classification Board (thanks, Xbox Nerds), the barebones of its listing can be spotted with its rating — an expected (especially for Australia) M rating. Whatever the concept is, it does contain violence, language, and “themes.”

With Terminator 2D: No Fate getting classified, odds are the game is poised to get revealed here soon for both current previous-gen consoles. Beyond No Fate, though, we also have Terminator: Survivors planned for a 2025 release to PC, with a PS5 version slated for a later date, so it’s possible both games are going to be released next year to capture differing audiences, with the latter being an open world adventure made by Nacon.

